D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.52, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $7.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 17.50%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.17 EPS.

D.R. Horton Stock Up 1.3 %

DHI opened at $95.68 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.54 and its 200-day moving average is $78.96. The company has a market capitalization of $32.97 billion, a PE ratio of 5.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 5.92. D.R. Horton has a one year low of $59.25 and a one year high of $97.32.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.05%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DHI shares. Raymond James lowered D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Wedbush decreased their target price on D.R. Horton from $97.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $91.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered D.R. Horton from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.54.

In related news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total transaction of $108,732.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,195.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total transaction of $108,732.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,195.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.68, for a total value of $2,690,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 76,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,832,270.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,770 shares of company stock valued at $3,011,976 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,902,967 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,675,130,000 after purchasing an additional 406,429 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,771,705 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $355,538,000 after acquiring an additional 694,155 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,662,205 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $123,851,000 after acquiring an additional 51,505 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 909,675 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,780,000 after buying an additional 41,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 103.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 601,279 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,801,000 after buying an additional 305,909 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

