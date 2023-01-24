D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.52, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $7.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 17.50%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.17 EPS.
D.R. Horton Stock Up 1.3 %
DHI opened at $95.68 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.54 and its 200-day moving average is $78.96. The company has a market capitalization of $32.97 billion, a PE ratio of 5.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 5.92. D.R. Horton has a one year low of $59.25 and a one year high of $97.32.
D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.05%.
Insider Transactions at D.R. Horton
In related news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,300 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total transaction of $108,732.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,724 shares of the company's stock, valued at $144,195.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 30,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.68, for a total value of $2,690,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 76,185 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,832,270.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,770 shares of company stock valued at $3,011,976 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company's stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On D.R. Horton
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,902,967 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,675,130,000 after purchasing an additional 406,429 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,771,705 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $355,538,000 after acquiring an additional 694,155 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,662,205 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $123,851,000 after acquiring an additional 51,505 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 909,675 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,780,000 after buying an additional 41,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 103.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 601,279 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,801,000 after buying an additional 305,909 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.87% of the company’s stock.
D.R. Horton Company Profile
D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.
