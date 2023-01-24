Daiseki Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DSKIF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Daiseki Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DSKIF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 223,700 shares, a decrease of 8.7% from the December 15th total of 245,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Daiseki Co.,Ltd. Price Performance

DSKIF opened at $33.59 on Tuesday. Daiseki Co.,Ltd. has a twelve month low of $28.35 and a twelve month high of $39.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.36.

Get Daiseki Co.Ltd. alerts:

About Daiseki Co.,Ltd.

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Daiseki Co,Ltd. engages industrial waste treatment and resource recycling activities in Japan. The company is involved in the treatment and recycling of waste oil and sludge, as well as collection, transportation, treatment, and recycling of industrial waste. It also develops, produces, and sells Pane-roll and Daiseki Coat concrete release agents; Daiseki Pla-coat plastic release agents; and Daiseki Proof rustpoofing agents.

Receive News & Ratings for Daiseki Co.Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daiseki Co.Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.