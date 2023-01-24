Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) Shares Sold by Pzena Investment Management LLC

Pzena Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DANGet Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,727,040 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 71,117 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned 4.00% of Dana worth $65,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DAN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Dana by 90.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,769,847 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $24,900,000 after buying an additional 842,703 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Dana by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,612,318 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $63,468,000 after purchasing an additional 316,466 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Dana by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 649,071 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,132,000 after acquiring an additional 181,835 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Dana by 206.0% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 104,643 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 70,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dana by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,621,679 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,063,000 after acquiring an additional 60,025 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DAN shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Dana from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Dana from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded Dana from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dana in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.75.

Insider Transactions at Dana

In related news, EVP Aziz Aghili sold 35,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total transaction of $624,888.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,042.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Dana Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:DAN traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.83. 147,220 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 785,628. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.49. Dana Incorporated has a twelve month low of $11.17 and a twelve month high of $23.18. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -67.32 and a beta of 2.35.

Dana (NYSE:DANGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Dana had a positive return on equity of 3.66% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dana Incorporated will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dana Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Dana’s dividend payout ratio is currently -160.00%.

About Dana

Dana, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of technology drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products. It operates through the following segments: Light Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, Off-Highway, and Power Technologies. The Light Vehicle segment includes drivetrain systems and components for passenger cars, crossovers, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Dana (NYSE:DAN)

