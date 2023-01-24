Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) Shares Sold by Pzena Investment Management LLC

Pzena Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,727,040 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 71,117 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned 4.00% of Dana worth $65,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DAN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Dana by 90.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,769,847 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $24,900,000 after buying an additional 842,703 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Dana by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,612,318 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $63,468,000 after purchasing an additional 316,466 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Dana by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 649,071 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,132,000 after acquiring an additional 181,835 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Dana by 206.0% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 104,643 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 70,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dana by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,621,679 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,063,000 after acquiring an additional 60,025 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DAN shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Dana from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Dana from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded Dana from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dana in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.75.

In related news, EVP Aziz Aghili sold 35,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total transaction of $624,888.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,042.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DAN traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.83. 147,220 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 785,628. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.49. Dana Incorporated has a twelve month low of $11.17 and a twelve month high of $23.18. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -67.32 and a beta of 2.35.

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Dana had a positive return on equity of 3.66% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dana Incorporated will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Dana’s dividend payout ratio is currently -160.00%.

Dana, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of technology drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products. It operates through the following segments: Light Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, Off-Highway, and Power Technologies. The Light Vehicle segment includes drivetrain systems and components for passenger cars, crossovers, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks.

