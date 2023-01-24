Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) Short Interest Up 12.4% in December

Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,820,000 shares, a growth of 12.4% from the December 15th total of 3,400,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Dana Stock Up 1.1 %

DAN stock traded up $0.18 on Monday, hitting $17.12. 485,684 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 831,235. Dana has a 12-month low of $11.17 and a 12-month high of $23.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.48 and a beta of 2.35.

Get Dana alerts:

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Dana had a positive return on equity of 3.66% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dana will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dana Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Dana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -160.00%.

In related news, EVP Aziz Aghili sold 35,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total transaction of $624,888.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,042.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Dana

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAN. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Dana by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 169,160 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 49,268 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Dana by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 427,547 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,512,000 after purchasing an additional 6,465 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Dana by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 82,651 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in Dana by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,612,318 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $63,468,000 after purchasing an additional 316,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in Dana by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,621,679 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $46,063,000 after purchasing an additional 60,025 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dana in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Dana from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Dana from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Dana from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.75.

Dana Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dana, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of technology drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products. It operates through the following segments: Light Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, Off-Highway, and Power Technologies. The Light Vehicle segment includes drivetrain systems and components for passenger cars, crossovers, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.