Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.42 EPS

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The conglomerate reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.42, RTT News reports. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 21.65%. The firm had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Danaher Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $277.00 on Tuesday. Danaher has a 52 week low of $233.71 and a 52 week high of $303.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $266.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $268.92. The company has a market cap of $201.64 billion, a PE ratio of 30.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.05%.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 18,935 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.72, for a total value of $5,201,823.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,141,052.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 18,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.72, for a total transaction of $5,201,823.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,141,052.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 1,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.61, for a total value of $511,713.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,926.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 38,538 shares of company stock valued at $10,424,284. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DHR. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Danaher by 76.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 511 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at about $241,000. PFS Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Danaher during the 1st quarter worth approximately $277,000. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new position in Danaher during the first quarter worth approximately $381,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Danaher from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Danaher from $318.00 to $302.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Danaher from $277.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Danaher from $315.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.46.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

Further Reading

