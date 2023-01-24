Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC) Short Interest Update

Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 676,600 shares, a decline of 8.5% from the December 15th total of 739,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 185,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaos during the third quarter worth $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaos by 197.1% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 722 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Danaos during the second quarter worth $45,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Danaos by 431.6% during the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,414 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Danaos in the first quarter valued at $125,000. 19.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DAC traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.77. 32,287 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,739. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Danaos has a 1 year low of $51.10 and a 1 year high of $107.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.52.

Danaos ( NYSE:DAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The shipping company reported $8.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.42 by $1.29. Danaos had a net margin of 59.89% and a return on equity of 29.89%. The company had revenue of $260.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.29 million. As a group, analysts expect that Danaos will post 34.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. Danaos’s payout ratio is currently 10.81%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DAC. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Danaos from $85.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Danaos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th.

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of February 28, 2022, it had a fleet of 71 containerships aggregating 436,589 twenty-foot equivalent units in capacity.

