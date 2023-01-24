DAO Maker (DAO) One Day Trading Volume Tops $995,857.14

DAO Maker (DAO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 23rd. DAO Maker has a total market cap of $109.17 million and approximately $995,857.14 worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAO Maker token can now be bought for about $0.86 or 0.00003720 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DAO Maker has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DAO Maker Profile

DAO Maker’s launch date was February 9th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 274,810,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 127,608,000 tokens. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DAO Maker is daomaker.com. DAO Maker’s official message board is medium.com/daomaker.

DAO Maker Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DAO Maker Token is the governance token of the DAO Maker Ecosystem built on Ethereum, allowing holders to govern the ecosystem. The DAO Maker Token aims to create a decentralized ecosystem, enabling a go-to platform for retail venture investing in equity and tokens.DAO Maker creates growth technologies and funding frameworks for startups, while simultaneously reducing risks for investors.”

