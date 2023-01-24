Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Price Target Cut to $85.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Mizuho from $108.00 to $85.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DDOG. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Datadog from $135.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Datadog from $170.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They set a neutral rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Datadog from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $116.30.

Datadog Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $75.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Datadog has a fifty-two week low of $61.34 and a fifty-two week high of $184.70. The stock has a market cap of $23.91 billion, a PE ratio of -1,505.80 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.60.

Insider Activity

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $436.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.15 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 0.60%. Analysts expect that Datadog will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Adam Blitzer sold 7,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $532,783.57. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 166,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,393,878.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Datadog news, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 2,873 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $214,411.99. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 149,252 shares in the company, valued at $11,138,676.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Adam Blitzer sold 7,139 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $532,783.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 166,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,393,878.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,150,006 shares of company stock valued at $79,339,605 and sold 269,888 shares valued at $19,904,866. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Datadog

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DDOG. Public Investment Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog during the second quarter valued at approximately $428,470,000. Tiger Global Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 218.3% in the third quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 5,775,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,707,000 after acquiring an additional 3,960,748 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog in the second quarter worth $204,001,000. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Datadog during the second quarter valued at $204,865,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Datadog by 104.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,084,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,783,000 after buying an additional 1,066,716 shares during the period. 70.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Datadog

(Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

Featured Articles

