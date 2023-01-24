DeepOnion (ONION) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $18.52

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 24th. Over the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded down 11.3% against the US dollar. DeepOnion has a total market capitalization of $1.05 million and approximately $18.52 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeepOnion coin can now be purchased for about $0.0460 or 0.00000201 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DeepOnion Coin Profile

DeepOnion (ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,888,818 coins. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

