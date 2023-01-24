DeepOnion Price Hits $0.0545 on Top Exchanges (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 14.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. One DeepOnion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0545 or 0.00000238 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. DeepOnion has a total market cap of $1.25 million and approximately $18.33 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.81 or 0.00225625 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.68 or 0.00103147 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.24 or 0.00057663 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00039983 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004354 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000400 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000693 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000155 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

ONION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,888,698 coins. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org.

DeepOnion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

