DeepOnion Trading 11.5% Lower This Week (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 16.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. Over the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded down 11.5% against the U.S. dollar. DeepOnion has a market cap of $1.06 million and approximately $178.56 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeepOnion coin can now be bought for about $0.0463 or 0.00000201 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.33 or 0.00218842 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.75 or 0.00103258 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.18 or 0.00057302 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.24 or 0.00040187 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004355 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000365 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000166 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

DeepOnion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,888,838 coins. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org.

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

