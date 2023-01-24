Dero (DERO) Market Cap Reaches $66.55 Million

Dero (DERO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. Dero has a market cap of $66.55 million and $155,670.52 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Dero has traded 5% higher against the dollar. One Dero coin can currently be bought for $5.03 or 0.00021868 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Dero alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23,003.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0884 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $89.56 or 0.00389333 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00015076 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $174.88 or 0.00760252 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.38 or 0.00097278 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.45 or 0.00575780 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001144 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004335 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.18 or 0.00192071 BTC.

Dero Profile

Dero (CRYPTO:DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,229,326 coins. Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dero’s official website is dero.io.

Dero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is the first crypto project to combine a Proof of Work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. The fully distributed ledger processes transactions with a twelve-second average block time and is secure against majority hashrate attacks. Dero will be the first CryptoNote blockchain to have smart contracts on its native chain without any extra layers or secondary blockchains.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.