Detalus Advisors LLC Acquires 16,522 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)

Detalus Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB – Get Rating) by 433.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,522 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF makes up 0.8% of Detalus Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Detalus Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF were worth $1,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 246,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,897,000 after acquiring an additional 79,636 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 158,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,005,000 after acquiring an additional 3,788 shares during the period. Windsor Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 106,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,724,000 after acquiring an additional 3,514 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 94,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,073,000 after purchasing an additional 28,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 82,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,307,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF Stock Performance

CWB traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.90. 249,498 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 829,107. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.21. SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $62.22 and a 12-month high of $79.21.

About SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

