Detalus Advisors LLC Decreases Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Detalus Advisors LLC cut its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,611 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 334.1% in the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 178 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 73.2% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 213 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 58.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UPS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $213.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $197.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.41.

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded up $0.74 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $181.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 574,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,422,218. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $179.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.97. The company has a market capitalization of $156.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.87 and a fifty-two week high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $24.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.34 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 71.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.65%.

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

