Detalus Advisors LLC Has $271,000 Holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Detalus Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 890 shares during the quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 73.7% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $173,000.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GSY remained flat at $49.58 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 54,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,139. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 52-week low of $49.23 and a 52-week high of $50.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.47 and its 200 day moving average is $49.48.

