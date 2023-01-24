Detalus Advisors LLC Has $747,000 Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Detalus Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,190 shares during the period. Detalus Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Probity Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.8% during the second quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 25,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.0% during the second quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.6% during the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 38,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.3% during the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 80,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,713,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.3% during the third quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 69,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE USB traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.35. 2,026,136 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,609,596. The company has a market cap of $70.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.95. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $38.39 and a one year high of $60.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 45.61%.

In other news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 84,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $3,696,087.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 956,742 shares in the company, valued at $41,627,844.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $517,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 153,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,602,620.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 84,948 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $3,696,087.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 956,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,627,844.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 139,249 shares of company stock worth $6,064,745 over the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on U.S. Bancorp to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. UBS Group upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.67.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

