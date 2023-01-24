Detalus Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Detalus Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 30,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $990,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 78.5% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 10,532 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 54.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 106,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,421,000 after acquiring an additional 37,393 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 65.7% during the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 74,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after acquiring an additional 29,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scissortail Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $678,000.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of BATS IFRA traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.89. 173,066 shares of the stock traded hands. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.19 and its 200 day moving average is $36.18.

