Detalus Advisors LLC Purchases 55,638 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Detalus Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Get Rating) by 586.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,123 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,638 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF makes up about 1.2% of Detalus Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Detalus Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $1,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPTL. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

SPTL stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.02. 1,533,721 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,412,788. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $26.87 and a 1 year high of $40.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.25 and a 200-day moving average of $30.78.

About SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

