Detalus Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH)

Detalus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,000. Detalus Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,807,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $370,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 59,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,118,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

RYH traded down $4.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $294.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,797. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $248.94 and a twelve month high of $317.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $289.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $278.31.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.