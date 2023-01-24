Detalus Advisors LLC Sells 200 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Detalus Advisors LLC cut its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Detalus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 1.0% in the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 16,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 0.7% in the second quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 23,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 2.9% in the second quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 5,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 4.3% in the second quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 3,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 0.5% in the second quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 32,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE KO traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $60.33. The company had a trading volume of 2,305,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,381,660. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.61 and its 200 day moving average is $61.28. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $54.01 and a 52-week high of $67.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $11.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.75% and a net margin of 23.44%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KO. Wolfe Research began coverage on Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Coca-Cola to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.90.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total value of $840,155.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 184,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,289,475.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total value of $840,155.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 184,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,289,475.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian John Smith sold 94,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total value of $5,936,484.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,320,907.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 276,986 shares of company stock valued at $17,218,050. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

Further Reading

