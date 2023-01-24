Detalus Advisors LLC Sells 8,780 Shares of Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY)

Detalus Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 243,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,780 shares during the quarter. Byline Bancorp comprises 3.0% of Detalus Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Detalus Advisors LLC owned about 0.65% of Byline Bancorp worth $4,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Byline Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Byline Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Byline Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 45.0% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 11,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 3,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 53.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 4,730 shares in the last quarter. 47.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Byline Bancorp to $27.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Hovde Group decreased their price objective on Byline Bancorp to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Byline Bancorp Price Performance

Byline Bancorp stock remained flat at $23.08 during trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 4,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,021. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.64. Byline Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.15 and a 1-year high of $28.50. The company has a market capitalization of $864.72 million, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.16.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 24.42%. The business had revenue of $80.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.13 million. Equities analysts expect that Byline Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Investors I. L.P. Mbg purchased 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.55 per share, for a total transaction of $1,014,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,555,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,578,802.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Byline Bancorp news, major shareholder Investors I. L.P. Mbg acquired 43,478 shares of Byline Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.52 per share, for a total transaction of $979,124.56. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,510,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,218,734.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Investors I. L.P. Mbg acquired 45,000 shares of Byline Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.55 per share, with a total value of $1,014,750.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,555,601 shares in the company, valued at $260,578,802.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 35.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Byline Bancorp Profile

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers various retail deposit products, including non-interest-bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, and time deposits; ATM and debit cards; and online, mobile, and text banking services, as well as commercial deposits.

Featured Articles

