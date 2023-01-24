Digital Financial Exchange (DIFX) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $69.35 Million

Digital Financial Exchange (DIFX) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. Digital Financial Exchange has a market capitalization of $69.35 million and approximately $1.12 million worth of Digital Financial Exchange was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digital Financial Exchange token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00001105 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Digital Financial Exchange has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Digital Financial Exchange launched on September 6th, 2021. Digital Financial Exchange’s total supply is 550,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 272,250,000 tokens. The official message board for Digital Financial Exchange is difxio.medium.com. The Reddit community for Digital Financial Exchange is https://reddit.com/r/difx_ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Digital Financial Exchange’s official Twitter account is @difx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Digital Financial Exchange is difx.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “DIFX consists of three main components: the exchange, the wallet, and the cross-asset platform. At DIFX, users can invest and trade across different asset classes on a single interface. The ERC-20 DIFX token is a medium of exchange for users to anonymously make payments and transactions instantly around the world. Additionally, token holders enjoy trading discounts of up to 50% of trading fees on DIFX Exchange whilst being able to leverage 10 times the total DIFX token value on any asset class listed on the exchange.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Financial Exchange directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digital Financial Exchange should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digital Financial Exchange using one of the exchanges listed above.

