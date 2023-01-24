Dignity Gold (DIGAU) Trading Up 23% Over Last Week

Dignity Gold (DIGAU) traded 18.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. One Dignity Gold token can now be purchased for about $2.72 or 0.00011906 BTC on exchanges. Dignity Gold has a total market capitalization of $3.54 billion and approximately $22.86 worth of Dignity Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Dignity Gold has traded up 23% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000331 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $94.25 or 0.00409769 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,615.64 or 0.28762788 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $135.33 or 0.00588374 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Dignity Gold Profile

Dignity Gold’s launch date was January 10th, 2022. Dignity Gold’s official Twitter account is @dig_au and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dignity Gold is dignitygold.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dignity Gold (DIGAU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Dignity Gold has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Dignity Gold is 2.75420346 USD and is up 20.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $23.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dignitygold.com/.”

