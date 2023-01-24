Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF) Stock Holdings Lifted by BCR Wealth Strategies LLC

BCR Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Get Rating) by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 201,742 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,460 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF makes up 8.5% of BCR Wealth Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC owned 0.60% of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF worth $8,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFCF. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 7,722.6% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,696,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 4,636,355 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the third quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Geometric Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the second quarter worth $239,000.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFCF traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.85. 171,732 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 637,375. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $39.65 and a 1 year high of $49.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.19 and its 200-day moving average is $42.36.

