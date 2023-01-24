Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Trading Down 4.2%

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 4.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $75.60 and last traded at $75.79. Approximately 13,148 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 204,937 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.11.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DIN shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on Dine Brands Global from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Dine Brands Global in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered Dine Brands Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their target price on Dine Brands Global from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on Dine Brands Global from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.63.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 1.73.

Dine Brands Global ( NYSE:DIN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.36. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 36.73% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $233.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.11 million. Equities analysts forecast that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.06%.

In other news, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 1,400 shares of Dine Brands Global stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.57, for a total value of $97,398.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,696 shares in the company, valued at $465,840.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 0.8% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,405,142 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $91,445,000 after purchasing an additional 10,501 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Dine Brands Global during the second quarter worth about $255,000. Kestrel Investment Management Corp grew its position in Dine Brands Global by 276.8% during the second quarter. Kestrel Investment Management Corp now owns 80,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,242,000 after buying an additional 59,175 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Dine Brands Global during the third quarter worth about $1,671,000. Finally, Simcoe Capital Management LLC grew its position in Dine Brands Global by 29.4% during the second quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 702,825 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $45,740,000 after buying an additional 159,855 shares in the last quarter. 95.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

