Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Bought by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 556,447 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 96,057 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.25% of Dollar General worth $133,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DG. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 21.6% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the first quarter worth approximately $474,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Dollar General by 26.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,098,000 after purchasing an additional 12,262 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Dollar General by 156.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Dollar General by 17.7% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 71,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,947,000 after purchasing an additional 10,773 shares during the period. 90.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar General Price Performance

DG opened at $231.09 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $245.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $245.80. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $183.25 and a 52-week high of $262.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.39.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.55 by ($0.22). Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.43% and a net margin of 6.49%. The business had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.43 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 21.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on DG shares. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Dollar General to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Dollar General in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Dollar General from $262.00 to $237.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “focus list” rating and issued a $242.00 price target (down previously from $289.00) on shares of Dollar General in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dollar General currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dollar General news, Director Warren F. Bryant sold 1,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.93, for a total transaction of $475,907.43. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,334,957.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

See Also

