Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,250,000 shares, a decrease of 8.2% from the December 15th total of 6,810,000 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 2.4% during the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in Dollar Tree by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 9.3% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 18,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR traded up $3.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $150.99. 2,849,597 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,034,824. The company’s fifty day moving average is $147.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.38. Dollar Tree has a fifty-two week low of $123.62 and a fifty-two week high of $177.19. The stock has a market cap of $33.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Dollar Tree will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

DLTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. OTR Global upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Gordon Haskett set a $163.00 target price on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Truist Financial set a $170.00 price objective on Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.13.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at fixed prices. It operates through the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and Canada.

