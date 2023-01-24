Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Price Target Cut to $67.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $69.00 to $67.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.40% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research cut shares of Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

Shares of D opened at $62.97 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.44. The company has a market capitalization of $52.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Dominion Energy has a 1-year low of $57.18 and a 1-year high of $88.78.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The business’s revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dominion Energy will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in D. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 486.1% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 10,364,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $716,299,000 after purchasing an additional 8,596,097 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,007,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,235,284,000 after acquiring an additional 6,156,960 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,008,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,437,229,000 after acquiring an additional 3,291,401 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,954,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,074,356,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051,912 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,953,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,110,895,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767,626 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

