Donald Smith & CO. Inc. Has $20.48 Million Stake in Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP)

Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its holdings in Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,529,718 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 220,667 shares during the quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. owned about 7.75% of Capital Product Partners worth $20,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Capital Product Partners by 4.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,477 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Capital Product Partners by 23.0% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,420 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Capital Product Partners by 16.2% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 68,234 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 9,504 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Capital Product Partners in the second quarter worth $212,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Capital Product Partners by 53.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 88,558 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 30,835 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital Product Partners alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CPLP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Capital Product Partners in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Capital Product Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Capital Product Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

Capital Product Partners Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ CPLP traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $13.99. The company had a trading volume of 20,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,218. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.15 and its 200-day moving average is $14.43. The stock has a market cap of $276.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Capital Product Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $12.80 and a 52 week high of $19.65.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The shipping company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $67.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.90 million. Capital Product Partners had a net margin of 50.76% and a return on equity of 14.41%. Equities analysts predict that Capital Product Partners L.P. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital Product Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Capital Product Partners LP is a shipping company, which engages in the seaborne transportation of containerized goods and dry cargo. It owns panamax container and capesize bulk carrier vessels. The company was founded on January 16, 2007 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Product Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Product Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.