Donald Smith & CO. Inc. Increases Stock Position in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC)

Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 634,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,987 shares during the period. Howard Hughes comprises 1.6% of Donald Smith & CO. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. owned 1.27% of Howard Hughes worth $35,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Howard Hughes by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,396,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,335,000 after acquiring an additional 11,139 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Howard Hughes by 3.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 626,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,937,000 after acquiring an additional 22,812 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Howard Hughes by 25.0% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 571,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,833,000 after acquiring an additional 114,353 shares during the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors lifted its position in Howard Hughes by 21.6% during the third quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 454,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,158,000 after acquiring an additional 80,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Howard Hughes by 3.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 366,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,979,000 after acquiring an additional 11,422 shares during the last quarter.

Get Howard Hughes alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HHC shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Howard Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 30th. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Howard Hughes in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Howard Hughes to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Howard Hughes from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.25.

Insider Transactions at Howard Hughes

Howard Hughes Stock Performance

In other Howard Hughes news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage acquired 1,560,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $70.00 per share, for a total transaction of $109,214,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,180,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,062,625,830. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders have acquired 2,219,532 shares of company stock worth $158,910,530 over the last 90 days. 26.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Howard Hughes stock traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.31. 97,606 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 197,774. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The Howard Hughes Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.90 and a fifty-two week high of $105.51. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.40.

About Howard Hughes

(Get Rating)

The Howard Hughes Corp. engages in the development and management of commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate. It operates through the following segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, Seaport District, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of retail, office, hospitality, and multi-family properties along with other real estate investments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Howard Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howard Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.