Donald Smith & CO. Inc. Lowers Position in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Donald Smith & CO. Inc. cut its stake in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,961,236 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 93,123 shares during the period. Kinross Gold accounts for approximately 2.8% of Donald Smith & CO. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. owned 1.32% of Kinross Gold worth $63,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KGC. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 71.3% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 146,672,975 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $525,083,000 after purchasing an additional 61,068,468 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 24.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 75,405,857 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $283,526,000 after purchasing an additional 14,955,650 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 374.2% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,766,352 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $68,230,000 after purchasing an additional 9,285,284 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 149.2% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 9,660,612 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $34,585,000 after purchasing an additional 5,783,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Condire Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the second quarter valued at approximately $17,900,000. 55.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KGC shares. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Raymond James lowered shares of Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.73.

Kinross Gold Stock Performance

KGC traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,976,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,988,456. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.79. The firm has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of -12.03 and a beta of 0.83. Kinross Gold Co. has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $6.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The mining company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $856.50 million during the quarter. Kinross Gold had a positive return on equity of 4.34% and a negative net margin of 15.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinross Gold Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -30.77%.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

Further Reading

