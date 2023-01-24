Donald Smith & CO. Inc. Purchases 100,747 Shares of Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE)

Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its position in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,107,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 100,747 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc.’s holdings in Universal Insurance were worth $10,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Universal Insurance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Universal Insurance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $279,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Universal Insurance by 137.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,943 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Universal Insurance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, Hightower 6M Holding LLC bought a new stake in Universal Insurance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $301,000. 66.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Universal Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. TheStreet downgraded Universal Insurance from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Universal Insurance from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th.

Insider Activity at Universal Insurance

Universal Insurance Trading Up 0.3 %

In related news, Director Jon Springer sold 16,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total value of $191,203.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 523,672 shares in the company, valued at $5,938,440.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Francis Xavier Mccahill III acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.17 per share, for a total transaction of $30,510.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 13,337 shares in the company, valued at $135,637.29. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Jon Springer sold 16,861 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total value of $191,203.74. Following the sale, the director now owns 523,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,938,440.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE UVE traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,447. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.39 and a 12-month high of $18.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported ($2.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.51) by $0.24. Universal Insurance had a negative return on equity of 22.70% and a negative net margin of 8.06%. The firm had revenue of $312.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.12 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Universal Insurance Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.30%. Universal Insurance’s payout ratio is -20.65%.

Universal Insurance Profile

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. The company develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; and offers allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, liability, and personal articles coverages.

