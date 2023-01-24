Donald Smith & CO. Inc. Reduces Position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,033,259 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 26,141 shares during the quarter. Loews comprises approximately 2.3% of Donald Smith & CO. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Donald Smith & CO. Inc.’s holdings in Loews were worth $51,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Loews by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 59,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,881,000 after acquiring an additional 5,176 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Loews by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,655 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Loews by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 53,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,475,000 after acquiring an additional 9,333 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Loews by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Loews by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on L shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Loews from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Loews from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Loews Stock Performance

Shares of L traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $59.89. The stock had a trading volume of 144,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,020. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.24. Loews Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.36 and a fifty-two week high of $68.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.83.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 6.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter.

Loews Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Loews news, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 14,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total transaction of $844,872.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Loews news, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 14,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total transaction of $844,872.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.07, for a total transaction of $40,532.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $427,685.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Loews Profile

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

