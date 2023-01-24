Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) Shares Purchased by Markel Corp

Markel Corp lifted its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) by 73.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,250 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the quarter. Markel Corp’s holdings in Duck Creek Technologies were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 1,040.6% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Duck Creek Technologies during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Duck Creek Technologies during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Duck Creek Technologies during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Duck Creek Technologies during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

Duck Creek Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DCT remained flat at $19.03 during midday trading on Tuesday. 389,856 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,898,910. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of -173.00, a P/E/G ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 0.22. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.04 and a 12-month high of $26.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Duck Creek Technologies

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duck Creek Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

(Get Rating)

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

Featured Stories

