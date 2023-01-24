Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,620,000 shares, a growth of 8.7% from the December 15th total of 7,930,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Duke Energy Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of DUK stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $100.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,345,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,666,127. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.84. The company has a market cap of $77.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.39. Duke Energy has a 12 month low of $83.76 and a 12 month high of $116.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 14.03%. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Duke Energy will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a $1.005 dividend. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.05%.

In other news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $38,831.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,518,390.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Duke Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 124.8% in the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. WJ Interests LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on DUK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho increased their target price on Duke Energy from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.45.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

