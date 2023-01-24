Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Acquired by Triad Financial Advisors Inc.

Triad Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,291 shares during the period. Duke Energy accounts for about 1.3% of Triad Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Triad Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Duke Energy by 124.8% during the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the first quarter worth about $40,000. American National Bank increased its position in Duke Energy by 89.1% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in Duke Energy by 331.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its position in Duke Energy by 54.1% during the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 63.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $38,831.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,412 shares in the company, valued at $10,518,390.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Duke Energy Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE DUK traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,345,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,666,127. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $83.76 and a 1 year high of $116.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.39.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.05). Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a $1.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on DUK. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.45.

Duke Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

