Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Purchased by Childress Capital Advisors LLC

Childress Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 47,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,276,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 29.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 2,223 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 447.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 5.2% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. 63.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on DUK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Duke Energy from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

Duke Energy Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $38,831.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,412 shares in the company, valued at $10,518,390.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DUK stock opened at $100.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $83.76 and a 12-month high of $116.33. The company has a market cap of $77.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.84.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.05). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 14.03%. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a $1.005 dividend. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 81.05%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

Featured Articles

