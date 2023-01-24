Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Lowers Holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 66.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LNC. Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Lincoln National by 294.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Lincoln National in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Lincoln National in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Lincoln National by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of LNC traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.68. 48,416 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,653,721. Lincoln National Co. has a 52 week low of $28.61 and a 52 week high of $76.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.32. The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.65, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

Lincoln National Announces Dividend

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($10.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($12.16). Lincoln National had a negative net margin of 10.52% and a negative return on equity of 6.59%. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post -4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is currently -14.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LNC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Lincoln National from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Sunday, December 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Lincoln National from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Lincoln National from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lincoln National news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.79, for a total value of $46,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,145.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Profile

(Get Rating)

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating).

