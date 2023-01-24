Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Sells 1,361 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,360 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,361 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its holdings in Intel by 173.6% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 539,976 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $26,761,000 after acquiring an additional 342,649 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 21.6% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the first quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its position in Intel by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Intel by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,863,459 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $290,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,247 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on INTC. Credit Suisse Group set a $28.00 price target on Intel in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Cowen began coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Intel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Intel from $36.00 to $29.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.29.

INTC traded down $0.29 on Tuesday, hitting $29.98. 1,868,108 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,812,246. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.52. The stock has a market cap of $123.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $52.72.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.25. Intel had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The company had revenue of $15.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.49 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Lip Bu Tan bought 1,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.49 per share, with a total value of $50,966.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,711.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,704,739.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 58,830 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,744. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

