Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Sells 200 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. reduced its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 44.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 247 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 325.2% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,265,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $286,146,000 after buying an additional 967,534 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,127,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $446,805,000 after purchasing an additional 817,989 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 7.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,689,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,522,047,000 after purchasing an additional 461,438 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 2,032.1% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 426,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,593,000 after buying an additional 406,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 996,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $225,337,000 after buying an additional 335,206 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of ADP traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $239.73. The stock had a trading volume of 49,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,585,205. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $249.44 and its 200 day moving average is $241.42. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.26 and a 52-week high of $274.92. The firm has a market cap of $99.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.85.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.08. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 80.50% and a net margin of 17.93%. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $237.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $251.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $244.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Automatic Data Processing

In other Automatic Data Processing news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.15, for a total value of $12,235,274.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,415,226.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.15, for a total value of $12,235,274.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,481 shares in the company, valued at $10,415,226.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 37,594 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.29, for a total transaction of $9,071,056.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,481 shares in the company, valued at $10,732,820.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,557 shares of company stock worth $25,351,834 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Articles

