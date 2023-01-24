Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Sells 3,573 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. cut its stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 92.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,573 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Pool were worth $92,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of POOL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Pool by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,424,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,870,904,000 after purchasing an additional 12,654 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Pool by 0.3% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 667,445 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $234,428,000 after buying an additional 2,061 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Pool by 7.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 552,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $193,911,000 after acquiring an additional 39,123 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 371,675 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $130,543,000 after acquiring an additional 23,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Pool by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 308,096 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $108,213,000 after acquiring an additional 54,439 shares during the period. 98.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of POOL traded down $2.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $356.84. The stock had a trading volume of 6,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,950. Pool Co. has a 1 year low of $278.10 and a 1 year high of $488.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $324.64 and its 200 day moving average is $335.33. The firm has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.54%.

A number of research firms have commented on POOL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $417.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Pool from $410.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com raised Pool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Pool from $465.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Pool from $400.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $392.27.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

