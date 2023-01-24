Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,240 at Berenberg Bank

Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,130 ($13.99) to GBX 1,240 ($15.35) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.08% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Dunelm Group from GBX 1,100 ($13.62) to GBX 1,300 ($16.10) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Dunelm Group from GBX 1,130 ($13.99) to GBX 1,150 ($14.24) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,050 ($13.00) price target on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,240 ($15.35).

Get Dunelm Group alerts:

Dunelm Group Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of LON DNLM traded up GBX 5 ($0.06) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 1,087 ($13.46). The company had a trading volume of 1,262,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,607. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 996.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 869.85. The stock has a market cap of £2.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,294.05. Dunelm Group has a 52-week low of GBX 659.50 ($8.17) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,354 ($16.76).

Insider Transactions at Dunelm Group

About Dunelm Group

In other news, insider Nick Wilkinson sold 47,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 927 ($11.48), for a total value of £436,654.08 ($540,614.19).

(Get Rating)

Dunelm Group plc retails homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture and beds products, which include bedroom, living room, dining room, and other furniture, as well as bed and mattresses, and sofas and chairs; bedding products comprising bed linen, dorma, baby and kid's bedding, and duvets, pillows and protectors; curtains and rugs; and venetian, roller, roman, vertical, and made to measure blinds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dunelm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dunelm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.