DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Short Interest Up 5.8% in December

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,720,000 shares, a growth of 5.8% from the December 15th total of 7,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,890,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DXC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on DXC Technology from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded DXC Technology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on DXC Technology from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut DXC Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

DXC Technology Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE DXC opened at $29.14 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.68. The firm has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.92. DXC Technology has a twelve month low of $22.65 and a twelve month high of $39.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 4.93%. Analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $148,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,092 shares in the company, valued at $1,400,987. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other DXC Technology news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.39, for a total transaction of $293,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,530,983.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $148,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,400,987. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DXC. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of DXC Technology by 169.1% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of DXC Technology by 352.0% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in DXC Technology by 264.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in DXC Technology by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. 89.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerate the digital transformations that are tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

Featured Articles

