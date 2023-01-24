Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) Stock Price Down 3.1%

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) dropped 3.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $48.88 and last traded at $52.06. Approximately 27,975 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 177,252 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.71.

EGLE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $64.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, September 26th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.71.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.08. The company has a market capitalization of $718.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.32.

Eagle Bulk Shipping ( NASDAQ:EGLE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The shipping company reported $4.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by $0.27. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a net margin of 41.46% and a return on equity of 39.29%. The business had revenue of $144.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.83 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. will post 16.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.71%. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.48%.

In related news, CEO Gary Vogel sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.79, for a total value of $761,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 147,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,492,591.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 708,413 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $30,589,000 after buying an additional 185,277 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 542,395 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $36,942,000 after buying an additional 11,633 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 501,597 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $21,659,000 after buying an additional 55,486 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 115.4% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 309,938 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $13,386,000 after buying an additional 166,080 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 250,347 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $12,988,000 after purchasing an additional 68,949 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.88% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

