Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 798,800 shares, a decrease of 8.7% from the December 15th total of 874,900 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 268,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on EXP. Raymond James cut their target price on Eagle Materials from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $146.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $138.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.25.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

Eagle Materials Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE:EXP traded up $1.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $142.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 258,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,044. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Eagle Materials has a 1 year low of $101.98 and a 1 year high of $150.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $135.91 and a 200-day moving average of $125.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.28.

Eagle Materials Dividend Announcement

Eagle Materials ( NYSE:EXP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.14. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The business had revenue of $605.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.60 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Eagle Materials will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.17%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 138.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 55,985 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,152,000 after buying an additional 32,520 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 2.1% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,785 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 2.0% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 93,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 23,942 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after purchasing an additional 7,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 875,680 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $96,273,000 after purchasing an additional 250,400 shares in the last quarter. 93.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.