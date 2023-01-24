easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Short Interest Up 9.1% in December

easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a growth of 9.1% from the December 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ESYJY. Morgan Stanley began coverage on easyJet in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded easyJet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on easyJet from GBX 260 ($3.22) to GBX 320 ($3.96) in a report on Thursday, December 15th. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of easyJet from GBX 310 ($3.84) to GBX 380 ($4.70) in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of easyJet from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $510.63.

Shares of OTCMKTS ESYJY opened at $5.53 on Tuesday. easyJet has a 1 year low of $3.05 and a 1 year high of $9.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.59 and its 200 day moving average is $4.33.

easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. It operates through the Airline Business and Holidays Business segments. The Airline Business segment covers the route network. The Holidays Business segment sells holiday packages. The firm’s principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing.

