Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Eaton from $174.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Eaton from $160.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Eaton from $163.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Eaton from $157.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Eaton from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $163.92.

Eaton Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $158.92 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.16. Eaton has a 12-month low of $122.50 and a 12-month high of $167.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.01. Eaton had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eaton will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Eaton news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 27,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total transaction of $4,273,742.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,131 shares in the company, valued at $4,381,684.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETN. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Eaton by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 101,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,390,000 after acquiring an additional 43,381 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Eaton by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 374,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Eaton by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton during the 1st quarter worth about $1,188,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

