Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB) Short Interest Down 8.9% in December

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 114,200 shares, a drop of 8.9% from the December 15th total of 125,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE ETB traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.54. The company had a trading volume of 52,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,016. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.84. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund has a 52-week low of $12.87 and a 52-week high of $17.85.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund alerts:

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 24th will be given a $0.093 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 23rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $142,000.

(Get Rating)

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.