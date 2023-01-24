Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY) Short Interest Down 13.0% in December

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 729,700 shares, a decline of 13.0% from the December 15th total of 839,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 309,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Stock Performance

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.44. The stock had a trading volume of 251,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,951. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.85. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a one year low of $10.61 and a one year high of $14.45.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 24th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 23rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 161.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,090 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 8,090 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 31,486 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 6,248 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 28,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 390,459 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,455,000 after acquiring an additional 41,617 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 69.5% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 39,420 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 16,157 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

