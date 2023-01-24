Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY) Short Interest Down 13.0% in December

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 729,700 shares, a decline of 13.0% from the December 15th total of 839,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 309,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Stock Performance
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.44. The stock had a trading volume of 251,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,951. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.85. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a one year low of $10.61 and a one year high of $14.45.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 24th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 23rd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Company Profile
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (ETY)
- Can We Trust The Rally In The S&P 500
- Energy Surge: Four Oil-And-Gas Stocks Setting Up In Bullish Bases
- One ETF Trading Strategy to Beat the Market in 2023
- Is Wayfair Still Way Cheap For Investors?
- When Does Pfizer Become A Bargain?
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.