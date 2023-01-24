Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust plc (EGL) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.95 on February 28th

Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust plc (LON:EGL – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.95 ($0.02) per share on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. This is a positive change from Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust’s previous dividend of $1.85. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust Price Performance

Shares of Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust stock opened at GBX 219.45 ($2.72) on Tuesday. Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 165 ($2.04) and a twelve month high of GBX 252 ($3.12). The stock has a market capitalization of £246.97 million and a P/E ratio of 531.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 212.96 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 219.06.

About Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust

Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Advisors UK Limited. manages assets for clients worldwide. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in growth stocks of companies. The fund seeks to invests in utility and infrastructure companies in developed countries.

